News Reporter – Full Time
KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full time news reporter to join our team.
The ideal candidate has experience in a television newsroom environment and a college degree.
Should be comfortable doing live shots, capable of enterprising daily story ideas and able to function well under tight deadlines.
Fill in anchoring is also a possibility with this job.
Great place to grow your career.
Should be comfortable working as either an MMJ or teamed up with a photojournalist.
Please submit an e-mail link including your work samples, resume and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).
EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC