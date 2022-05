Prep Softball: Cloquet Blanks Duluth East, Superior Tops Hermantown Behind Zembo’s No-Hitter

It was a pair of shutouts on Wednesday afternoon for the Lumberjacks and the Spartans.

CLOQUET, Minn. – After two lightning delays, the Cloquet softball team would go on to defeated Duluth East 16-0 in four innings Wednesday afternoon at Braun Park.

In other prep softball action, Haley Zembo would finish with a no-hitter as Superior blanked Hermantown 4-0 at Rose Road Field.