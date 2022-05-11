Proctor Fire Department Shows New Ladder Truck to the Community

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor Fire Department held an open house Wednesday to show off its new ladder truck.

This is the first ladder truck for the department, and cost roughly $850,000 dollars. This new truck will allow firefighters to get up 75 feet in the air and is an asset for fire fighter safety as it allows more ventilation and fire suppression.

It was ordered in January of last year and they received it in December, but wanted to wait until the weather got nicer before they showed it off to the community.

“It was always a goal. I think back in the 90s when this place was built, if you look up you see there was a door in the middle that was always a little bit higher for, I think, long term goals back in the department those days was to accomplish getting a ladder truck. So, for our community and for our fire department it’s pretty awesome,” Proctor Fire Department Fire Chief, Kerry Helquist says.

A hot dog and brat dinner grilled up by one of the crew members was also served at the open house.