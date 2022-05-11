Seven Seniors Set to Return Next Season for UMD Women’s Hockey Team

The group has been part of the first back-to-back Frozen Four appearances for the program in over a decade.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team announced Wednesday that seven seniors will be returning next season.

The group includes Gabbie Hughes, Naomi Rogge, Ashton Bell, Kylie Hanley, Taylor Anderson, Anneke Linser and Maggie Flaherty. This comes as last month, goaltender Emma Soderberg announced that she would be returning for her fifth year with the Bulldogs.

(IMAGE COURTESY OF UMD ATHLETICS)