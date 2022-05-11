Sports Director – Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 in Duluth, Minnesota has a Sports Director opening.

Primary duties include anchoring/producing evening sportscasts.

You will also be serving as a sports reporter.

Contributing frequent website/social media content is also a requirement.

Must have a college degree, experience working in a television newsroom, be able to shoot/edit non-linear formats, be willing to work various schedules and be comfortable meeting tight deadlines.

Need someone who can go beyond scores and highlights and bring us quality local sports journalism.

Please e-mail samples of your on-air work, resume and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please)

EOE FOX 21, Red River Broadcast Co., LLC