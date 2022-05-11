Superior High School Teacher Receives Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Award

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior High School Biology Teacher Lori Danz was recognized Wednesday as one of five of Wisconsin’s Teachers of the Year.

The Wisconsin State Superintendent along with students and faculty put on a surprise ceremony for Danz.

Along with teaching biology, Danz also coordinates the school forest experiences where students get more hands-on lessons, bringing the education to the outdoors. During the pandemic, she is credited for having set up a camera system which allowed classrooms to study the forest through video lessons.

“One of the things that means the most is hearing students share positive things because that’s why we’re here. We’re here to make learning a good thing and a happy thing and a meaningful thing, and if that’s what we’re doing then I’m doing what I signed up to do,” Superior High School Biology Teacher and Coordinator of the School Forest, Lori Danz says.

The Superior School Forest currently runs activities such as hiking and snowshoeing in the winter, and hopes to introduce mountain biking to students in the future.