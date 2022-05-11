UW-Superior Tennis’ Callaway, Janes, Schaffner Take Home Top UMAC Honors

Duluth East alum Maya Callaway wins the award for the second straight season after going undefeated as the Yellowjackets' #1 singles player.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior junior Maya Callaway has been named UMAC women’s tennis Player of the Year.

On the men’s side, Michael Janes took home top honors from the UMAC, the first-ever in program history. Head coach CeeJay Schaffner was named men’s Coach of the Year after leading the Yellowjackets to their first-ever UMAC tournament title.