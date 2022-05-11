UWS Baseball Eyeing Deep Run in UMAC Tournament

UWS will open up against top-seeded Northwestern with the first pitch coming at 7 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s playoff time in the world of college baseball. The UMAC tournament is set to begin Thursday down in St. Paul and UW-Superior is hoping to make the rest of the bracket feel the sting.

The Yellowjackets battled to the very end of the regular season to clinch their sixth straight trip to the postseason. And they’ve done it with a first-year skipper in TJ Oakes, who likes his team’s chances to pull off some upsets and win the program’s first-ever postseason tournament championship.

“We took two out of three from Bethany Lutheran. We played Crown in three tough games so we know that it’s anyone’s tournament. The toughest task is just getting in, but once you’re in, anything can happen. Northwestern’s a great squad, have nothing but respect for them, but I’m optimistic with the way we played them early in the year and I think our guys are playing well enough to beat him this time,” Oakes said.

