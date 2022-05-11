Weekend Anchor/Reporter – Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full time weekend news anchor.

Besides anchoring weekend evening newscasts (Friday/Saturday), you will report three days a week.

You will also anchor for other shifts/newscasts as needed.

Producing experience is a big plus.

We value hard working newsroom leaders who bring unique story ideas to the table each day.

You should also be able to efficiently react to breaking news situations and handle tight deadlines.

You should be comfortable doing live shots.

E-mail demo links/application materials to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (no phone calls please).

EOE FOX21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC.