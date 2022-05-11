Zach Otto-Fisher Steps Down as Head Coach of UW-Superior Women’s Basketball Team

He was named UMAC Coach of the Year twice during his tenure with the Yellowjackets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Zach Otto-Fisher announced Wednesday that he is stepping down as head coach of the UW-Superior women’s basketball team.

Otto-Fisher spent five seasons at UWS, guiding the program to two UMAC regular season titles and one tournament championship. He was also named UMAC Coach of the Year twice.

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.