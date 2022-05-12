2 Kids, Father Killed In Wisconsin House Fire, Woman Injured

A father and his two children were killed in a house fire in western Wisconsin early Thursday morning. His girlfriend was also injured in the blaze.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.

Authorities pulled the two children from the fire and took them to Mayo Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A subsequent search of the home led to the discovery of their father, who was found dead.

The Barron Police Department identified the fire’s victims Thursday afternoon:

Donald Albee, age 44

Emily Albee, age 5

Conner Albee, age 6

The girlfriend, who is also the owner of the house, did get out of the house. The 49-year-old woman was treated for her injuries and released at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Support is available for students and staff of the Barron School District.