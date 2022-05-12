Byron Negen Named First-Ever Head Coach of Rock Ridge Girls Basketball Team

Negen spent 14 years leading the Virginia girls basketball program and the last decade working alongside Jeff Buffetta at Mountain Iron-Buhl.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – This week, Byron Negen has been named the first-ever head coach of the Rock Ridge girls basketball team.

Negen spent 14 years leading the Virginia girls basketball program and the last decade working alongside Jeff Buffetta at Mountain Iron-Buhl. Negen says he’s excited for this unique opportunity to start a brand new program.

“I think the biggest thing right now for myself is trying to build chemistry with the kids from the different towns. And I think from there as that builds up you, then we’ll start working about working on X’s and O’s. I think the biggest thing is just to get in the kids to realize and buy in. That’s the challenge and I think if that happens success will happen,” said Negen.

The Rock Ridge girls basketball team will combine the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert squads beginning next winter.