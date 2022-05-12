Cloquet Fire District’s Arson K-9 Passes Away Unexpectedly

Wish worked over 150 fire scenes in Minnesota and Wisconsin and had a total of 9 years in service.

CLOQUET, Minn. — According to the Cloquet Area Fire District, Arson K-9 Wish unexpectedly passed away Monday.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Cloquet Area Fire District wrote, “Wish was with the CAFD after gaining her certification on May 9th, 2013. She worked over 150 fire scenes in Minnesota and Wisconsin with her handler Jason Maki, Fire/Arson Investigator. She had a strong drive to work, and ability to find accelerants that assisted in multiple arrests that resulted in convictions for arson.”

In her free time, Wish made school visits to help educate kids on fire prevention.

When Wish was not working she was a loyal dog to the Maki family.

Surrounding Wish in her final send off was the Maki family, her CAFD family, Cloquet PD, Fond Du Lac PD, and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The community thanks Wish for her hard work and dedication in her nine years of service.