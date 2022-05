Coffee Conversation: New Wine Theater Group’s Production Of ‘Bright Star’

CLOQUET, Minn. – Members of New Wine, a Christian theater group at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet, stopped by the FOX 21 morning show to talk with Dan Hanger about their production of “Bright Star,” which runs from May 11-15th at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and include dessert and beverages during intermission. Tickets can be purchased at: newwine.ludus.com. Click the video above for the fun chat with these talented actresses.