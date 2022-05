Duluth Marshall Baseball Team Wins Nail-Biter Against Rock Ridge

Freshman pitcher Owen Marsolek allowed four hits and struck out 10 batters in six innings of work.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall baseball team scored three runs in the first inning and that’s all they would need as the Hilltoppers hang on to beat Rock Ridge 3-1 Thursday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

