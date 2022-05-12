Rice’s Point Business Group Conducts 2nd Annual Rice’s Point Clean-Up

DULUTH, MN – Several members of Rice’s Point Business Group met down at the DNR boat landing this morning to take part in the 2nd annual Rice’s Point clean-up event. They will be cleaning up a section of shoreline that stretches from the boat landing to compass Minerals on Railroad Street. In addition to the volunteers from the affiliated businesses, large equipment and dumpsters were also provided to assist in the clean-up effort.

“This is our community. It’s where we spend a lot of lives working and so we want to make sure it’s beautified. We also appreciate our waterfront and being near our waterfront and want to make sure it’s beautiful for the community as well,” said Kate Ferguson of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

The clean-up event was originally scheduled for Earth Day back in April, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.