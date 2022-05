Robillard’s One-Hitter Gives Superior Softball Home Shutout Win Against Carlton/Wrenshall

Freshman pitcher Ari Robillard allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters in seven innings of work.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior softball team improved to 9-1 on the season as they blanked Carlton/Wrenshall 4-0 Thursday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Freshman pitcher Ari Robillard allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters in seven innings of work.