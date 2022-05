Smith Powers Duluth Boys Lacrosse to Road Win Over Hermantown/Proctor

The Wolfpack will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they host Mahtomedi.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Tyler Smith would score six goals to help the Duluth boys lacrosse team knock off Hermantown/Proctor 14-6 Thursday night at Centricity Stadium.

