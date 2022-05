Active Adventures: Bean Bag at Skyline Social and Games

In this week’s Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama is at Skyline Social and Games as they get ready for their upcoming summer bean bag league. League play is Monday through Thursday starting on May 23 and goes for 15 weeks with a two week playoff at the end. The earliest games will start at 6 pm with the latest starting at 8:30. For more information, head over to skylinesocialandgames.com.