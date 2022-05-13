Bent Paddle Brewery Takes Home Two Awards at 2022 World Beer Cup

Bent Paddle's Bent Hop IPA took home bronze in the international India Pale Ale category, while their pilot batch Altbear won gold in the German Style Altbier category.

DULUTH, Minn. – Another local brewery is still celebrating after taking home some hardware from last week’s 2022 World Beer Cup.

Bent Paddle’s year-round Bent Hop IPA took home bronze in the international India Pale Ale category, while their pilot batch Altbear won gold in the German-Style Altbier category.

The brewery has won a few Great American Beer Fest awards in the past but never a World Beer Cup honor. So winning two at this year’s ceremony in Minneapolis and with a flagship brew meant a lot to the Bent Paddle staff.

“Just getting a medal for this beer is just amazing recognition of all of the work that it took originally with my husband and co-founder Brian making the original recipe but all the brewers that keep it up to standard. Just happy that this level of beer is made here with the water of Lake Superior here at Bent Paddle,” co-founder and director of market/outreach Laura Mullen said.

Bent Paddle says they’ll plan to celebrate their award-winning brews next Saturday as their “Festiversary” event returns.