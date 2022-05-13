Blush Entertainment Venue Closing In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s most eclectic entertainment and bar venues is preparing to close its doors.

Blush opened in 2017 on First Avenue West.

It’s been known for being an accepting space for all types of artists, musicians and people looking for that collective sense of belonging.

The venue’s owners posted on Blush’s Facebook page saying their lease is not being renewed at the end of the month after the building was sold to Life House, which is turning the space into a recording studio for at-risk youth.

Looking for a new quaint space like they have now wasn’t working out, according to the owners, especially after financial difficulties through the challenge of COVID.

A celebration of artists will happen the last week of May.