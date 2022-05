DULUTH, Minn. — Drag Queen Mama Dukes joined FOX 21’s Dan Hanger on the morning show Friday to talk about the Duluth Flame’s upcoming kid-friendly drag show this Sunday, May 15 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It’s called Mama’s Toybox.

The drag show is a dry event and free for kids. For more on the morning show chat, watch the video above. For more details on the show, click here.