Coffee Convo: Foster Advocacy Nonprofit ‘New Hope For Families’ To Host Community Carnival

DULUTH, Minn. — New Hope For Families is getting ready to host a Community Carnival Saturday, May 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Duluth facility to show off all they offer to help support parents and children in the community, while increasing the number of foster families in the Northland.

For more on the Community Carnival event open to the public, click here.

And for more on the conversation during Friday’s morning show with the founder of the non-profit, watch the video above.