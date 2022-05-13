DNR Warns Public Of Flooding, Dangerous High-Water Conditions Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning visitors to the North Shore of hazardous conditions caused by recent storms and snow-melt, sharing images of washed-out trails across many state parks.

According to the DNR, many tributaries to Lake Superior are breaching trails, roads, and bridges and have resulted in closures to portions of state parks and trails in the area.

Most of the state parks along the North Shore are experiencing flooding.

Also, the DNR said, the public should understand these dangerous conditions aren’t limited to state parks and trails.

“Our first priority is ensuring public safety and the safety of our staff,” Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails Division director. “Last night’s severe storms, paired with the late-spring melt, caused rivers to flood. These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have the power to sweep away anything. Please stay safe by staying away from these areas.”

Parks and trails affected by the closures include Gooseberry Falls, Tettegouche, George H. Crosby Manitou, Temperance River, Cascade River and Judge C.R. Magney state parks and portions of the Gitchi-Gami and North Shore state trails and the Superior Hiking Trail.

The DNR recommends visitors to any of these state parks or trails check with park staff about current conditions.

The DNR is contacting visitors with state park reservations that will be affected by campground closures.

Before heading out, visitors are encouraged to check the DNR website to follow any closures.