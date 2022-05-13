Excitement Building for Duluth FC Home Opener at Public Schools Stadium

Duluth FC will take on Minneapolis City Saturday night at 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, Duluth FC head coach Sean Morgan said he wants his team to come out firing in their season opener. And not only did they do that, but it was as big of a statement as the squad could ever make.

The Bluegreens would blowout Joy Athletic 6-0 behind two goals from UWS star Blake Perry. The talk all week was about the squad being ruthless and that’s exactly the message they sent.

“I think we played some great stuff. We dominated the game for large portions. There’s only really a 10-minute spell in the first half and and a 10-minute spell the second where we didn’t have complete control. I think it’s always good to get goals in quick succession. It kind of takes momentum away completely from the other team and we managed to do that in the first and then in the second,” Morgan said.

Next up for Duluth FC is the home opener this weekend as the Bluegreens make their triumphant return to Public Schools Stadium.

“We always draw a good crowd. We’ve got a lot of support here in the city and hopefully people have been anticipating us coming back for a year now and hopefully the place is crackling. It usually is on days when we’re at home. So fingers crossed for another good atmosphere and hopefully we can get three points again on Saturday,” said Morgan.

Duluth FC will take on Minneapolis City Saturday night at 7 p.m.