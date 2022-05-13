Fishing Guide Shares Tips Ahead of Minnesota Fishing Opener

Houston's Guide Service begins trips next week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Anglers get ready because the Minnesota fishing opener weekend is finally here.

Jarrid Houston with Houston’s Guide Service says the opener signals the busy time of year for them. He says they have a lot of guide trips booked already for this summer but they do still have some openings.

Houston also shares his tips for a successful opener as he will also be enjoying the weekend with friends and family.

“Water temps are going to be cold obviously because of the late spring we’ve had and we’ve had quite a bit of precipitation here this last week so water’s actually on the good side of things, kind of high. But that’s going to keep fish a little less reactive, so you’re going to want to slow down your presentation. If you find that warmer water, that’s going to be the most important water to look for,” Houston said.

