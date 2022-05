Furcht’s Extra-Innings RBI Gives Esko Baseball Walk-Off Win Over Roseau

CLOQUET, Minn. – Finn Furcht drove in Bryce Hipp for the game-winning run as the Esko baseball team defeated Roseau 3-2 Friday afternoon at Mettner Field.

The Eskomos will be back in action Saturday afternoon as they host Perham.