Grand Rapids Hosts Special Ceremony for Tom Drazenovich Field

The idea has been several years in the making as the community was looking for the best way to honor "Mr. D" as a coach and an educator.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Friday, Grand Rapids High School hosted a special ceremony to officially name its practice field after Thunderhawks coaching legend Tom Drazenovich.

“His impact here really transcends sports. And it’s more about being one of the foundational pieces of our communities since he got here in the in the 70’s. For him, for his family, it’s really to honor his legacy and the legacy that that he leaves and still has. I think it’s probably the most fitting thing we can do,” Grand Rapids head football coach Greg Spahn said.

Drazenovich coached and taught at Grand Rapids from 1971 to 2001, which included time with the football, track and basketball teams.