Hughes, Bell, Hanley Named Captains for UMD Women’s Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD women’s hockey team revealed its team captains for the upcoming season.

Defenseman Ashton Bell and centers Gabbie Hughes and Kylie Hanley will be sporting the “C” for the Bulldogs. It will be the second time Bell and Hanley have served as captains while Hughes was an alternate captain last season.

The trio are part of the group of eight seniors who are returning next season for their fifth year with the bulldogs.