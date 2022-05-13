Love Your Block Grant Applications Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Grant applications are now live for the first cycle of the 2022 Love Your Block Duluth.

Grant applications went live this week for residents of Lincoln Park and Central Hillside to apply for grants up to $1,500 dollars to address blight run down properties or public spaces that cause safety and health hazards or need repair.

Projects can include neighborhood clean up’s installing public art, or repurposing vacant lots as active community spaces.

The money comes through on June 3rd, and projects will begin after.

“We are really seeing love your block this first round as a pilot and to see what works and what isn’t working and so we’re looking forward to doing some experimentation and working with residents to continue to imported and adapt and to really make sure the program is serving the people of Duluth,” Sarah Erickson, Love Your Block Fellow said.

This campaign is a national program through cities of service and Duluth is one of 8 cities selected to participate this round.

The initiative works to connect residents with city government to work together to reduce blight.