Man Arrested After Early Morning Stabbing In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the downtown area that happened around 7 a.m. Friday.

Officers located the victim on the 600 block of West Superior Street.

That victim, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital where they were last listed in stable but critical condition.

A 49-year-old man from Duluth was arrested on preliminary charges of 1st and 2nd degree assault.

FOX 21 does not name suspects until they are formally charged.