Mayor Paine Delivers State of the City Address, Ideas for Future

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior Mayor Jim Paine delivered his state of the city address at the old historical post office Thursday afternoon, which is the future site of a one stop business center.

The economic growth, addition of new apartments, and restoration of historical properties were just a few items on the agenda that Mayor Paine outlined in his address. He mentioned that in the last year alone, 30 new businesses emerged, unemployment is at a record low, and wages are the highest that superior has ever seen.

He also addressed the investments that are going to be made in childcare facilities, as well as treatment for those suffering from mental health issues, addiction, and homelessness.

Mayor Paine believes the city is in the best shape he has seen in a while, adding that he believes there is still more work to be done.

“In the past few years we’ve expanded our economy, improved our infrastructure, restored parks and cleaned up our built in natural spaces. We’ve revered decades of decline and built a better city but when I look at what we’ve done I can’t help but dream even bigger,” Jim Paine, Mayor of the City of Superior said.

The key to the city was also presented at this meeting to pastor Bill Mowchan off the Pilgrim Lutheran Church as Superior’s Citizen of the year.