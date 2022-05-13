Northwestern’s Monte Mayberry Commits to Cardinal Stritch Men’s Basketball Team

This past season, Mayberry led the Tigers in scoring at just under 20 points per game.

MAPLE, Wis. – This week, Northwestern’s Monte Mayberry signed his National Letter of Intent to join the men’s basketball team at Cardinal Stritch University.

This past season, Mayberry led the Tigers in scoring at just under 20 points per game. He was also selected to take part in the 2022 WBCA All Star Game next month in Wisconsin Dells.

“When I put the pen on the paper and actually wrote my name out and signed my name, I was like, wow. You’re like a collegiate athlete now. Such and such amount of people make it the college level, and even less than that makes an NBA. And I always tell myself ‘you’re gonna be in the 2%, 3%, whatever it is.’ I always tell myself that growing up,” Mayberry said.

Cardinal Stritch University is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.