Road Closures Due To Heavy Rain And Washouts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — St. Louis County has reported several road closures due to heavy rain and high waters.

CR 860, also known as McAurther Rd, between CR 734/Shipley Road and CR 725/Birch Road in New Independence Township is closed.

County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 49, also known as Three Lakes Road, CSAH 15/Munger Shaw Road and CSAH 4/Vermilion Trail in Unorganized Township 53-16 is closed.

CR 353, also known as Brimson Toimi Road, between Highway 16 and Little Creek Road in Fairbanks Township is closed.

County Road 165, also known as Swan Lake Road, has restricted access east of CR 170/McGonagle Road in Ness Township. Residents will able to get to their home, but there is water on the road.

St. Louis County Public Works report they will continue to monitor road conditions and will assess and repair roads when the water levels diminish.

Anyone who sees unsafe road conditions is asked to call 911.