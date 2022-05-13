Sixth Judicial District Treatment Courts Celebrate National Drug Court Month

Instead of sending them to jail, the drug court uses a treatment-based approach with intensive supervision to help offenders maintain sobriety and successfully re-enter the community.

DULUTH, Minn. – May is national drug court month and on Friday, members of Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District celebrated the work they have done to help drug offenders recover.

Treatment court brings together members of the courts, probation, law enforcement and treatment providers to work with those involved in the criminal justice system who are chemically dependent or suffer from a mental health disorder. Instead of sending them to jail, the drug court uses a treatment-based approach with intensive supervision to help offenders maintain sobriety and successfully re-enter the community.

“The idea is if we connect all of these professionals, they can provide a wrap-around support for an individual to be able to get back to being a contributing member of society,” district court judge Jill Eichenwald said.

And those who have successfully gone through the drug court say it’s been helpful and allows them to see a brighter future.

“They want to help me with not only not using but everything else with my life for the foundation of where I stand. So my job, my transportation, my family, my sober support network. They want to make sure everything is in line when I get out into the community and that I’m going to succeed,” participant David Chrysler added.

Currently eight treatment courts serve the Arrowhead Region.