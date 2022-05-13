Tour Guide Helps Paint William A. Irvin Exterior

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s William A. Irvin opened up for the summer season on Thursday but getting the 610 foot ship in Canal Park in ship shape was no easy task.

That’s what one tour guide tells us who spent the end of winter and beginning of spring helping get her ready.

Davan Scott volunteered his time helping paint the exterior at time having to stand out on the ice.

Along with painting, the massive hull had to be polished and cleaned before opening for summer tours.

Davan’s worked there for almost 20 years and says he’s still happy to take part in helping keep the history alive

“It was cold but there’s a grace period where the ice is still firm enough but it’s warm enough to actually apply marine grade paint and that’s just how they did it back in the day, they’d just go right out and stand on the ice and paint the side of the ship so that’s always a unique experience especially when the ice cracks underneath your feet but biggest thing is dressing in layers and trying to make sure you don’t miss any spots,” Davan Scott, Tour Guide at the ship said.

The ship is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, and during summer the museum plans to open up seven days a week for the first time since the start of the pandemic.