UW-Superior Baseball Pulls Off Another Upset to Advance to UMAC Championship Game

The Yellowjackets move on to face Northwestern in the UMAC championship game on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the second straight day, the UW-Superior baseball team pulled off an upset win as they defeated Crown 9-3 Friday afternoon at Reynolds Park.

