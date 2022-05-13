Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said it appeared a 48-year-old woman was going eastbound on Ugstad Junction, with an 11-year-old boy in the vehicle.

As she turned northbound on Ugstad Road, investigators said, a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man traveling south on Ugstad Road T-boned the woman’s vehicle.

The crash killed the woman. The 11-year-old boy was taken to Essentia Health Duluth and is currently stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old who struck the woman was transported to St. Luke’s with stable, non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the spokesperson, “heavy fog in the area and speed appear to be contributing factors.”

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the accident.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Proctor Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Proctor Fire Department, Mayo ambulance service and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.