College of St. Scholastica Holds In-Person Commencement

DULUTH, Minn.- Graduation season continued this weekend as graduates from the College of St. Scholastica walked the stage.

Students from 6 of the college’s schools got their diplomas today at the Kenwood Campus in Duluth.

The commencement was livestreamed this year as well.

Students were excited to cap off their college careers like normal.

“I think it’s important to be able to feel all this excitement and understand how proud you should be of yourself for achieving this and graduating,” said Macy Vitta, a psychology graduate.

“The college is full of community. Lots of people who care for you. Great professors, great campus, great place to be around. A lot of great people,” marketing graduate Duke Nguyen.

Last year CSS held a modified ceremony last year where only volunteers, graduates, and three graduate guests could attend.