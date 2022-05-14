Duluth Councilor Renee Van Nett Ends Senate District 8 Campaign with Tweet

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s 4th District City Councilor Renee Van Nett has announced on Twitter Friday night she is withdrawing from the race for Minnesota Senate District 8.

Van Nett announced her campaign as a DFL candidate back in March, challenging first-term state senator Jen McEwen.

“Thank you all for your support of my campaign to represent Duluth in Senate District 8. I write today to share that I’m ending my campaign for this important role.” The Councilor tweeted.

Van Nett went on to say, “As a current City Councilor, I know what needs to happen for Duluth and our current Senator is not doing it. This exit is not an endorsement for her. I do expect that she does her job as a Senator – because Duluth deserves better.”