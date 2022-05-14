Duluth FC Gets Shutout Win in Home Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC used one goal in each half to get the 2-0 win over conference rivals Minneapolis City SC in their home opener.

Felipe Oliveira and Sam Thornton scored as the BlueGreens got a big conference win that could pay dividends later in the season.

Duluth improves to 2-0 on the season and will host the Minnesota Twinstars on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium.