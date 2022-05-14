Duluth Fire Rescues 2 Teenage Paddleboarders Off Shore of Park Point

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Fire Officials rescued two paddleboarders who drifted off the shore of Park Point, due to a sudden wind change early Saturday afternoon.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie, crews responded to reports of two teens that had drifted about 100 yards offshore of Park Point near the Beach House.

Firefighters launched Marine units to make their way to the individuals, while Rescue 1 went to the onshore location where witnesses reported the incident to get a visual.

Around 3:24 p.m. the two paddleboarders were brought safely aboard Marine 19, the department’s all-hazard marine vessel. There were no injuries to report and they were brought to shore and reunited with their family.

The likely reason for the teens drifting out into the lake, AC Consie said in a press release, was the abrupt wind change in the early afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the winds were light and coming from the East. The winds switched from the southwest, quickly increasing to 16 MPH and gusting to 22 MPH.

A sudden westerly wind can become a hazard for persons operating non-motorized vessels on the lake-side of Park Point, said Consie. Persons are advised to always have a plan for immediate wind changes and to wear a life vest at all times. Both individuals were wearing life vests at the time of rescue.

Duluth Fire was assisted by the US Coast Guard and St. Louis County Rescue Squad.