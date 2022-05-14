Hundreds Get Hands-On With Experiments, Art at Depot STEAM Festival

Organizers say they were beyond happy with the turnout at the STEAM Festival seeing more than 400 people in the first hour.

DULUTH, Minn.- Over a thousand people visited the Depot today for what organizers call the biggest event focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, or STEAM, in the Northland.

Families spread throughout different stations which included experiments and art projects robots in action and educational displays.

“I think if kids can engage at a young age with these type of activities, hands-on activities, with professionals that care and, you know, help them through all the steps and really show them how exciting it can be, it can be life-changing,” said Stacey DeRoche, Marketing and Event Coordinator, St. Louis County Depot.

The Denfeld Robotics Team or DNA Robotics was one of the stations.

They were fresh off placing 12th in Minnesota’s State Competition last week.

“Being able to be here with all of these kids is so amazing because that’s what robotics truly is about. It’s being with the kids,” Team Captain Madeline Bjonskaas. “Teaching kids the value of STEAM or STEM education, because it is one of the most valuable life skills you will have. And so being here, being able to spread that information, means the world to our team.”

This was the STEAM festival’s first time being held at the Depot.