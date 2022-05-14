Lutsen Resort’s Historic Covered Bridges Damaged by Trees Barreling Down Raging River

LUTSEN, Minn.- More flood damage on the North Shore as Lutsen Resort’s historic red, covered bridges took some heavy damage due to the rushing Poplar River below.

The resort asked for people to share pictures and images of the beloved bridges, which seemed to be the site of many weddings and other memories in the past decades.

According to a statement from the resort spokesperson, the bridges weren’t damaged directly by the water but rather the full-size pine and spruce trees that were swept away and barreled down the rushing river.

While they sustained heavy damage, the spokesperson says enough infrastructure remains that they can save the bridges.

The statement reads in part: