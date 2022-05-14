North and Shore Goes From Mobile Pop-Up to Permanent Storefront In Lincoln Park

North and Shore celebrated their grand opening in the new Enger Lofts on West Superior Street.

DULUTH, Minn.- What was once a maker’s pop-up shop at breweries and events in the Twin Ports is now getting new life as a brick and mortar store in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

North and Shore celebrated their grand opening in the new Enger Lofts on West Superior Street.

The owners operated as the Makers Mercantile pop-up for the last few years.

But they say they wanted a storefront to house the items from more than 100 North Shore artists and independent makers and the welcoming environment of the shops there made it the perfect fit.

“I think people are really passionate about connecting with the people who are making their products. They want to see kind of the love and intentionality and the story behind what they are purchasing and so I think telling a story in each of the items we have is really important and just being able to be a little more accessible with our brick and mortar space has been important for us,” said Sara Clifton, owner of North and Shore.

North and Shore is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 to 5 and they will be opening an online shop soon.