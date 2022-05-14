Prep Lacrosse: Duluth Boys, Girls Fall at Home

Both Duluth lacrosse teams suffered tough losses at home on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth boys lacrosse team struggled offensively on Saturday as Mahtomedi got the 7-0 road win.

The Wolfpack fall to 6-3 and will play at White Bear Lake on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Duluth girls battled back-and-forth on Saturday but dropped a heartbreaker, as Brainerd got the 9-8 win. The Wolfpack fall to 5-3 and will host crosstown rivals Hermantown/Proctor on Tuesday.