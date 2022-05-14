Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ Opening Day

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, it was opening season for another type of food in the Fredenberg area.

Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ food truck parked in front of the Fredenberg Minno-Ette for their opening day. Tig’s features everything smoked from ribs and brisket to pulled pork and chicken.

This is the second year in a row they’ve debuted the truck at the Minno-Ette and plan to keep it a running tradition.

“The people up here are great, we actually have a lot of people that come from town that drive up here just to get the barbeque and the people in this community are fantastic. Couldn’t ask for better weather for the opening day and it’s just a really good thing,” said Tig, Owner of Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ

Minnesota Conservation Officer of the Year, Kipp Duncan was served the first meal Saturday.

Tig’s food truck will continue to be at the Minno-Ette every other week throughout the summer.