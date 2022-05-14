UMD Baseball’s Season Comes to an End in NSIC Tournament Semifinals

UMD ends their season with a 25-25 overall record.

BRANDON, S.D. – The UMD baseball team’s Cinderella run came to an end on Saturday in the NSIC Tournament semifinals as Augustana got the 11-1 win to eliminate the Bulldogs.

Earlier in the day, UMD got the 6-4 win over Minot State thanks to Tosten Mann hitting three home runs. The Bulldogs were picked to finish 13 in the NSIC preseason rankings, finished 6th in the regular season standings and pulled off multiple upsets to make it to the tournament semifinals.

