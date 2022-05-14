University of Wisconsin Superior Hosts First In-Person Commencement Since 2019

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin Superior held their commencement Saturday at Wessman Arena.

This year, UWS had 628 students graduate, and 294 showed up to walk the line. It was school’s the first in-person commencement since 2019.

“It’s so amazing to have the students to be able to have this opportunity again. Every time people are coming to get their tickets or requesting tickets, there’s just been a sense of enthusiasm and joy. It’s been great to be able to also have the faculty and staff coming back and getting to see the students walk the stage. So, it’s really just been a positive thing this year,” UWS Assistant Dean of Students, Jen Bird says.

Alumni James Foote and student speaker Jessica Smith gave remarks at this year’s commencement.