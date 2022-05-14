UW-Superior Baseball Falls in UMAC Tournament Championship Game
UWS ends the season with a 19-21 overall record.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The UW-Superior baseball team entered Saturday’s UMAC Tournament Championship series in the drivers seat and needing just one win, but Crown did what it needed to do, getting 13-5 and 7-2 wins to take home the UMAC Tournament title.
The No. 4 seed Yellowjackets defeated the No. 2 seed Polars on Friday but the Polars bounced back in a big way Saturday to end the Yellowjackets Cinderella run.
UWS ends the season with a 19-21 overall record.