UW-Superior Baseball Falls in UMAC Tournament Championship Game

UWS ends the season with a 19-21 overall record.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The UW-Superior baseball team entered Saturday’s UMAC Tournament Championship series in the drivers seat and needing just one win, but Crown did what it needed to do, getting 13-5 and 7-2 wins to take home the UMAC Tournament title.

The No. 4 seed Yellowjackets defeated the No. 2 seed Polars on Friday but the Polars bounced back in a big way Saturday to end the Yellowjackets Cinderella run.

UWS ends the season with a 19-21 overall record.